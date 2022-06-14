Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.5% in May 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 0.5% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.91% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.61% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.34% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.06% in May 2022, registering an 18.11% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.56% share, an increase of 11.28% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.87%, registering a 0.74% rise from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.17%, down 4.62% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 2.93% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Telus posted 166 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 207.41% over the previous month, followed by Lookout with 135 jobs and a 47.06% drop. Open Text with 127 IT jobs and BCE with 103 jobs, recorded a 1.6% growth and a 1.98% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a decline of 13.16% with 99 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.7%, down by 7.64% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.53% share, registered a decline of 33.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.01% share, up 5.63% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.75%, recording a month-on-month increase of 62.5%.