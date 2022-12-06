Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.1% in November 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 10.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.61% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.04% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.99% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.22% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.64% in November 2022, registering a 32.01% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.32% share, an increase of 1.37% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.32%, registering a 32.48% decline from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.1%, down 26.61% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 12.39% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Telus posted 138 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 6.76% over the previous month, followed by BCE with 102 jobs and a 21.54% drop. Infosys with 87 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 85 jobs, recorded a 4.4% decline and a 6.25% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded a decline of 29.63% with 76 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.17%, down by 26% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.49% share, registered a decline of 34.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.79% share, down 28.38% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.55%, recording a month-on-month decline of 53.33%.