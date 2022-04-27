Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 6.4% in March 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 6.4% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.37% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 34.72% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 73.31% in March 2022, registering a 20.53% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 9.1% share, an increase of 7.11% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.95%, registering a 23.95% rise from February 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.14%, up 24.49% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 56.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Open Text posted 307 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 149.59% over the previous month, followed by Open Text with 307 jobs and a 149.59% growth. CGI Group with 208 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 161 jobs, recorded a 16.85% growth and a 1.9% growth, respectively, while BCE recorded an increase of 6.9% with 155 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.85%, up by 17.3% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.98% share, registered an increase of 28.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.87% share, up 6.52% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.