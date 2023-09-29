HDL Design House is engaged in offering semiconductor design and verification services across Europe. Credit: Magnus Engø/Unsplash.

French IT services provider Capgemini has purchased HDL Design House to enhance its semiconductor capabilities in Europe.

The financial terms of the transaction, which closed earlier this week, were not made public.

Based in Serbia, HDL Design House is engaged in offering semiconductor design and verification services across Europe.

Set up in 2001, the acquired business has a team of around 300 engineers, who are said to be experienced in delivering custom chip designs for several sectors.

Capgemini noted that the deal bolsters its silicon engineering capabilities across the world and is complementary to its client base.

HDL Design House’s clientele includes key entities in the semiconductor market along with major original equipment manufacturers.

Capgemini said it facilitates the convergence of products, software, data, and services for its clients and silicon engineering services play a key role in this.

With this acquisition, Capgemini will be able to significantly increase its semiconductor presence in Europe, it added.

HDL Design House president & CEO Predrag Markovic said: “After 22 years of building and developing world-class expertise for each and every step of systems on a chip implementation, and continuously increasing our capabilities in chip design services, while working with major semiconductor companies on leading-edge development projects, HDL Design House begins a new chapter in its evolution.”

Capgemini engineering CEO and group executive board member William Roze said: “With digital now inside everything, semiconductors are at the heart of companies’ business transformations. HDL Design House is a leader in silicon innovation.

“It will strengthen our team and presence in Eastern Europe to further meet global demand for the latest generation of high-performance and ‘intelligent’ products.”

In July this year, Capgemini joined forces with Microsoft to launch a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution, called Azure Intelligent App Factory.