Capgemini and Microsoft will combine their knowledge, resources, and technologies for the new solution. Credit: JPstock via Shutterstock.

IT services provider Capgemini has formed a partnership with technology major Microsoft to launch Azure Intelligent App Factory, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution.

Built on industry-specific digital cloud-based platforms, the Azure Intelligent App Factory is powered by Microsoft Cloud.

It is aimed at enabling clients to get the most out of their AI investments, promote innovation and achieve business value in existing applications.

Capgemini and Microsoft will combine their industry knowledge, resources, and technologies, including the Microsoft Cloud, Azure OpenAI Service, and Github Copilot, for the new solution.

Microsoft EVP and chief commercial officer Judson Althoff said: “We are thrilled that Capgemini’s new Azure Intelligent App Factory, built on the Microsoft Cloud, will enable customers, across industries, to quickly implement AI solutions, that allow employees to be more efficient and productive.

“Our collaboration with Capgemini will help customers experience generative AI applications in a safe and secure manner, so they can realize business transformation and growth.”

Industry-specific use cases for the Azure Intelligent App Factory include those for consumer goods, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and telecoms.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said: “By combining the Group’s global expertise in engineering and R&D services, data, and AI, with Microsoft’s market-leading technology, we are committed to enabling clients to successfully implement AI solutions.”

In May this year, Capgemini and Google Cloud partnered to create a Generative AI Google Cloud Centre of Excellence for enterprises.