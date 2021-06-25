Challenger telcos can struggle to gain subscribers and market share across B2B & B2C in a market where the incumbent has a dominant position.

Challenger operators must develop strategies, go-to-market positioning and service monetization strategies in the context of 5G, Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC), digital services, B2B services, and fiber network deployments.

Challenger operator’s strategies in the Americas often approach niche segments targeting a specific product, service or technological differentiation. Also, several successful challengers chose to target a relatively underserved segment by the incumbent, such as the entry-level, value-centric, digital-savvy or SMEs. Challengers can also achieve growth through targeting the different customer tiers – low-cost, mid, and premium through dedicated sub-brands.

Challenger operators in the Americas can also leverage Fixed-Mobile Convergent (FMC) offers and use these as an aggressive customer acquisition and cross/ up selling tool. Differentiation in bundled services, content, and pricing, is key to carving out a material market share.

Additionally, Coverage and speed, often in regards to mobile data or fixed broadband, are legacy basic growth drivers in the Americas for challenger operators’ prospects in achieving competitive parity with incumbents. With the advent of FTTH/B and 5G, challenger telcos have the opportunity to further level up and differentiate on coverage and speeds by pursuing a committed rollout strategy by pursuing a committed rollout strategy.