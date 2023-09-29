The announcement came via OpenAI’s account on X (formerly Twitter). Credit: Ascannio/shutterstock.com

ChatGPT can now browse the internet for data to help answer prompts OpenAI announced (27 September) via X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, ChatGPT was only limited to using data from before September 2021 to generate its responses. Alongside promising clearer, more authoritative responses, OpenAI also announced that ChatGPT would provide direct links to the information sources that it is using.

This would allow users to trace where information has come from and enable users to identify hallucinations or assess the viability of sources themselves.

The update will be available only to Plus and Enterprise users.

Research analyst GlobalData the global specialised AI market will be worth $505bn by 2030.

In its 2023 tech sentiment polls, GlobalData found that AI was the most talked about technology with 63% of businesses surveyed believing that AI will live up to all of its promises. A further 44% of businesses, however, answered that AI was already a disrupting force in their sector.

For businesses wishing to incorporate AI and ChatGPT into their daily workloads, ensuring the reliability of generated responses should be a top priority.

A greater reliance upon website browsing and the ability to cite information sources could be in response to many copyright lawsuits being filed against OpenAI by leading authors and comedians.

ChatGPT’s browsing feature was released to a small number of business users back in March 2023, following OpenAI’s iterative deployment philosophy. This strategy allows OpenAI to receive real-time feedback from user experience in order to develop the feature.