ChatGPT has the potential to enrich the fan experience by providing tailored experiences based on interests. Credit: Master1305 via Shutterstock.

ChatGPT, one of the recent developments in the world of generative AI, is creating new use cases for AI in football.

For the last decade, artificial intelligence (AI) has been used in various aspects of football, from player performance analysis to match score predictions and referee assistance.

ChatGPT has the potential to increase fan engagement by providing fans with real-time information about their favourite players, such as their playing styles, achievements, and career statistics.

Can ChatGPT make match score predictions?

By analysing historical data, the chatbot can provide insights that will allow fans to make more informed predictions about upcoming matches. This is especially appealing to fans who participate in sports betting and hope to have a better chance at winning.

However, when faced with direct questions about predictions, ChatGPT declines to answer, instead giving the response:

“As an AI language model, I can provide football predictions based on available data and statistics up to my knowledge cutoff date in 2021. However, please note that football matches are influenced by numerous factors including team form, player performance, injuries, and other unforeseen circumstances that may affect the outcome of a match. Football matches can be unpredictable, and no prediction can be 100% accurate. It’s always best to consult multiple sources and use your judgment when making decisions based on football predictions.”

As more data is put into ChatGPT, it will be able to provide better analysis on different topics. However, as of now, the chatbot refuses to give answers when it comes to predictions, as well as subjective questions comparing players and teams.

Generative AI assisting football coaches

The benefits of being able to analyze vast amounts of datasets are clear in football. It can help football coaches in spotting player weaknesses and strengths that will allow them to personalise training tactics. Compared to using video analysts to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the team, ChatGPT does not depend on the analysts’ subjective insight.

Once data is fed into ChatGPT, AI algorithms can produce valuable insights that will enable coaches to make better decisions when it comes to selecting the first team squad and choosing their game strategy. In particular, historical data of games played by the opposite team will be useful in figuring out how to best exploit their vulnerabilities.

While the language model cannot replace human expertise and its reliability is heavily dependent on the quality of inputted data, ChatGPT can aid coaches considerably in preparing their teams for matches.

Using ChatGPT to create a fantasy football team

ChatGPT can also be used for fantasy sports, which involves creating a virtual team with real-life players and competing against other imaginary teams online. Users of ChatGPT have the advantage of making data-driven decisions when creating their lineup for their fantasy team.

This has the potential to enrich the fan experience by providing tailored experiences based on interests and allows fans to truly immerse themselves into the games. ChatGPT also enables fans to identify new talent in the sport that might otherwise be unnoticed.