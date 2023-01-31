Credit: Shutterstock

Generally, the enterprise AI community has promoted the concept of more ‘Explainable AI’, believing it will promote greater confidence in results, especially among line of business users. However, ChatGPT doesn’t embrace this trend of greater transparency in AI algorithms. And given what will likely be widespread use of the application among students and within the work environment, this is cause for concern.

ChatGPT is impressive. The app can research, write, and even weave a narrative, performing tasks that we used to think were so uniquely human that they couldn’t be done well by a computer. However, it is doing them so well that it is often difficult, if not impossible, to determine whether the output is prepared by a human or an algorithm, or whether it’s fact or fiction. And therein lies the problem. For more ‘Responsible AI’, models need to be explainable, which means that ChatGPT, as well as other Generative AI applications, will need to identify the sources of its information.

ChatGPT and transparency

Many enterprise AI platform vendors are offering tools to create model cards that explain the factors that influence an algorithm’s results, and even quantify the impact of each factor on the output. This allows data scientists to tweak the inputs as necessary (for example to remove unwanted bias). However, ChatGPT doesn’t embrace this trend of greater transparency in AI algorithms. ChatGPT is considered Generative AI, which is AI technology that can create content such as text, images, videos, art, music, computer code, and more, on its own. It’s very often difficult to discern whether the end product from Generative AI technology is ‘real’ or ‘fake’. With ChatGPT, the results are presented so authoritatively that the reader assumes the content is accurate, but the sources of the information can’t be verified, and it is possible that information contained in the output is incorrect. On the one hand, we all know that we can’t believe everything we read or see on the Internet. But given the potential impact that ChatGPT can have on our lives, and how widespread its use will likely become, the ease with which misinformation could be spread is alarming.