ChatGPT-owner OpenAI has released two new features for its subscription service ChatGPT Plus which offers access to GPT-4 and other features, like its Code Interpreter.
The latest updates provide an artificial intelligence (AI) PDF reader which allows users to upload documents which are then used to extract and visualise data, or summarise key points.
The new update also allows for automatic tool switching, rather than manually switching between browsing, code interpreter and DALL.E, for example.
Both features have been available for ChatGPT Enterprise customers since August 2023.
In May 2023, OpenAI raised $300m in funding at a $29bn valuation from investors, including Founders Fund, Thrive, K2 Global, Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia Capital.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI is in talks to sell shares of exiting employees at a valuation of $86bn. Partially owned by Microsoft, OpenAI is yet to finalise the allocation of shares and specifics of the deal could still change.
The hit GenAI chatbot saw 15.6 million downloads last month (Sept 2023) and brought in $4.58m in gross revenue across its mobile applications globally.
According GlobalaData, GenAI is likely to disrupt every business across every sector in the coming years.
As the technology becomes more accurate and is able to provide reliable factual advice, the impact will extend across sectors and business functions, GlobalData said in its Artificial Intelligence 2023 Thematic Report.