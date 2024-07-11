The ring will analyse users’ biometric data through the use of AI Credit: Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring on Wednesday (10 July), becoming the first tech giant to release a ‘smart ring’ product which can track movement, sleep, heart rate and more.

The South Korean company said the smart ring is designed to be worn 24 hours-a-day and will have a battery life of up to seven days. The ring will help users monitor their health during the day and while they are asleep.

Samsung is betting on an increased demand for health monitoring to drive sales for new wearable devices like smart rings. The release marks another bid to rival Apple in the wearables market, which has long dominated with the success of its Apple Watch range.

The ring will retail for $399 and can be worn in the shower or while swimming, weighing just three grams, Samsung said.

Smart rings have been around for over a decade, most popular with professional athletes. However, the Galaxy Ring is the first time a tech giant has released a version of the technology.

The ring will analyse users’ biometric data using AI, which will then provide an overview of an individual’s health.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The ring will also provide an ‘energy score’ and deliver recommendations on areas which need improvement.

Samsung also revealed its new Galaxy Watch range on Wednesday. The new watch will track the wearer’s Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) index, which can provide details on metabolic health and biological age, the company said.

Hon Pak, Samsung’s mobile digital health chief, said AGEs readers “have existed in larger hardware and we’ve now miniaturised that and made it possible to measure that through the watch for the very first time.”

Wearable tech is growing, but slowly

According to GlobalData’s Wearable Tech Thematic Intelligence 2023 report, enterprises will be a key market for wearable tech over the next few years, eventually even outpacing the consumer segment.

Wearable tech devices are currently deployed across logistics, defence, manufacturing, travel and tourism sectors.

Although the wearable tech industry is growing, the hype from wearables such as smart glasses and virtual reality headsets has failed to make it mainstream due to a lack of appealing use cases and slow technical development.

In 2023, several big players struggled to create compelling products and meet the inflated expectations they had created.

The Apple Vision Pro was released in the US in February, which Apple marketed as a multipurpose piece of kit that works differently to every other AR headset on the market.

Despite the buzz leading up to the headset’s release, recent reports have shown that sales of the headset are steadily declining. A common review of the Vision Pro is that its technology was impressive but unessential right now.

In order for more revenue to be generated, devices will need to develop better battery life, become more lightweight and find more practical uses, according to GlobalData’s report.

The wearable tech industry was worth $99.5bn in 2022 and will reach $290.6bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3% between 2022 and 2030, according to GlobalData forecasts.