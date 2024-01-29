China has been locked into an AI development race with the US since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Credit: Getty Images / kritsapong jieantaratip

China has approved over 40 AI models for public use in the first six months since it imposed an approval process for AI development within the country.

The Chinese government imposed rules in 2023 that tech companies must obtain approval from regulators to release their large language models (LLM) to the public.

Regulators approved 14 LLMs to the public last week, marking its fourth batch of approvals in the last six months, according to Chinese state-backed Securities Times.

China’s tech heavyweights Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance were among the first companies to be approved by regulators.

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, Chinese companies have been racing to develop their own AI products.

China wants its own ChatGPT

Since the US Commerce Department issued rules in 2022 which clamped down on the export of certain advanced chips (including those with military or AI applications) to Chinese companies, China has had an uphill battle to stay ahead of the curve with AI development.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, despite the restrictions, China has seen some breakthroughs which could point to the country succeeding with domestic advancements.

Baidu claimed its ChatGPT rival had outperformed OpenAI’s AI chatbot in a series of test in June.

Ernie 3.5, the latest iteration of the Ernie AI model, exceeded “ChatGPT in comprehensive ability scores”, according to the company.

Baidu pointed to a test run by the China Science Daily newspaper, which ran tests using AGIEval and C-Eval – benchmarks usually used to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of AI models.

Baidu was the first Big tech company in China to release a ChatGPT rival, but companies like Alibaba and Tencent followed shortly after with their own AI models.

Beijing-based Baidu provides a full AI stack, which consists of AI chips, deep learning framework and core AI capabilities, according to research firm GlobalData.

Josep Bori, GlobalData thematic research director said in a podcast in 2023 that the company anticipates “China will lose its current AI market leadership unless it can secure access to advanced manufacturing technology.”

China’s AI remains far behind the US

The US continues to steam ahead in the value of its AI deals, according to GlobalData’s deal database.

In 2023, the value of US AI deals totalled $50bn, growing considerably from 2022 which saw deals total $33bn.

The value of AI deals in China totalled just $7.9bn in 2023, remaining practically unchanged from 2022 which saw deals total $7.4bn.

GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In the generative AI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.