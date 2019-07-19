Total industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $36.08bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 66.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 3.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $34.95bn.

China held a 5.2% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $697.02bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 343 deals during Q2 2019, marking a rise of 27.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 27.5% over the last four-quarter average.

China industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 26.2% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $9.46bn, against the overall value of $36.08bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Ziguang Guowei’s $2.61bn acquisition of Ziguang Liansheng.

In second place was the $2.19bn acquisition of Capital Holdings by Dongfang Electric and in third place was Sinopec-SK (Wuhan) Petrochemical Limited’s $1.9bn asset transaction with China Petroleum & Chemical.

The $1.6bn stake acquisition of Yingkou Port Group by Dalian Port and Suning.com’s acquisition of Carrefour, China for $1.16bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.