China’s technology industry saw a rise of 32.3% in overall deal activity during April 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 213 deals worth $17.34bn were announced in April 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 161 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 182 deals which accounted for 85.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 25 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 11.7% and 2.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $14.09bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $2.17bn and $1.09bn, respectively.

China technology industry deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 86.8% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $15.05bn, against the overall value of $17.34bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $13.99bn private equity deal with 58.com

2) The $324.74m asset transaction with Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group by Jinquan Yuanhe Investment Management and Pingsheng International Financial

3) Linen Investment's $262.6m acquisition of HUYA

3) Linen Investment’s $262.6m acquisition of HUYA

4) The $250.6m acquisition of Beijing Chen’an Technology by China Telecom Group Investment

5) China CITIC Bank, Cisco Systems, Lenovo Group, Cornerstone Capital. and Shenzhen Songhe Capital Management’s venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology for $230m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

