China’s technology industry saw a rise of 0.7% in overall deal activity during August 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 141 deals worth $1.96bn were announced in August 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 140 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 128 deals which accounted for 90.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 6.4% and 2.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.57bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $373.26m and $14m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 54.8% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.07bn, against the overall value of $1.96bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baidu, Capital Today, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings’ $450m venture financing of Zhihu

2) The $283.16m venture financing of Terminus Technologies by China Everbright Holdings, Jingdong, Keda Xunfei and Wanda Investment

3) China Mobile’s $123.84m asset transaction with China Mobile Communications Group

4) The $116.72m acquisition of eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) by Luokung Technology

5) Cinda International, Eastern Bell Capital, Hongtai Capital Holdings, Lan Fund, Matrix Partners China, Oriental Fortune Capital and Oriza Holdings’ venture financing of Shenzhen Sky Cloud Supply Chain for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.