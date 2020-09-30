China’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.2% in overall deal activity during August 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_8_2020_technology_china____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 177 deals worth $8.62bn were announced in August 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 181 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 126 deals which accounted for 71.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 43 deals, followed by private equity with eight transactions, respectively accounting for 24.3% and 4.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $4.95bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $3.19bn and $476.98m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 62.1% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.35bn, against the overall value of $8.62bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lens Technology’s $1.43bn asset transaction with Catcher Technology

2) The $1.2bn venture financing of Ape coaching by Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) China Star Optoelectronics Technology’s $1.08bn asset transaction with Samsung Display

4) The $830m venture financing of JD Health by Hillhouse Capital Group

5) Linen Investment’s acquisition of HUYA for $810m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.