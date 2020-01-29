China’s technology industry saw a rise of 26.8% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 199 deals worth $5.11bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 157 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 175 deals which accounted for 87.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 8.5% and 3.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $4.61bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $372.07m and $126.98m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 70.8% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.62bn, against the overall value of $5.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital’s $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Guangzhou Zhijing Information Technology by Bull Capital Partners, Chengwei Capital, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, DST Global, Source Code Capital, Tiger Global Management and Yunqi Capital

3) China Merchants Securities, CMB International Capital, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Sinoking Enterprises Investment, Summitview Capital, THG Ventures and Wise Road Capital’s $142.25m venture financing of Shanghai Huaqin Telecom Technology

4) The $89.85m acquisition of China Index Holdings Ltd by Fang

5) Vitruvian Partners and YZF Luxembourg S.ar.l.’s venture financing of Nanjing cloud account room network Technology for $85m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.