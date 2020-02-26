China’s technology industry saw a drop of 35.8% in overall deal activity during January 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 104 deals worth $2.09bn were announced in January 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 162 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 82 deals which accounted for 78.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 15 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 14.4% and 6.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.07bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $978.54m and $48.76m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 56.2% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.18bn, against the overall value of $2.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AKMMeadville Electronics (Xiamen)’s $550m asset transaction with TTM Technologies

2) The $211.12m acquisition of Vtron Group by Digital China Investment

3) Axiom Asia Private Capital, DT Capital Partners, Lightspeed China Partners, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Capital and Robert Bosch Venture Capital’s $173m venture financing of Hesai Photonics Technology

4) The $143.88m venture financing of Zhiyun Health by CMB International Capital Holdings, LB Investment, OP Financial, Shanghai Bojiang Investment Capital, SIG Asia Investments and LLLP

5) ADV Partners’ venture financing of Beijing Wanxue Education Technology Group for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

