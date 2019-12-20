China’s technology industry saw a rise of 58.9% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_11_2019_technology_china____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 240 deals worth $6.28bn were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 151 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 215 deals which accounted for 89.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 18 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 7.5% and 2.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $5.01bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.21bn and $57.5m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 69.9% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.39bn, against the overall value of $6.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment ConsultingLtd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment’s $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding

2) The $279.16m acquisition of Harmony Core Light (Yiwu) Optoelectronics Technology Co by Tianjin Haihua New Technology Co

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Pingtan Innovation Equity Investment Partnership’s $157.79m acquisition of Hakim Unique Internet

4) The $142.3m venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology by Eight Roads Ventures China, F-Prime, IDG Capital, Tencent Holdings and Wu Capital

5) Joy Capital, Korea Investment Partners (KIP) and Weilai Capital’s venture financing of Car Owner State (Beijing) Technology for $110m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.