Total technology industry M&A deals in April 2020 worth $1.09bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.7% over the previous month and a drop of 6.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.17bn.

China held a 9.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $11.14bn in April 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 25 deals during April 2020, marking an increase of 56.3% over the previous month and a rise of 66.7% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.8% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.03bn, against the overall value of $1.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jinquan Yuanhe Investment Management and Pingsheng International Financial’s $324.74m asset transaction with Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group

2) The $262.6m acquisition of HUYA by Linen Investment

3) China Telecom Group Investment’s $250.6m acquisition of Beijing Chen’an Technology

4) The $159.74m acquisition of Zhida Yunchuang Sanhe Technology by Beijing Sinnet Technology

5) Lu Hong Ping’s acquisition of Yi Teng Electronic Technology (Kunshan) for $35.29m.

