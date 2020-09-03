Total technology industry M&A deals in July 2020 worth $7.09bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 164.01% over the previous month and a rise of 488.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.2bn.

China held a 14.2% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $49.93bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 30 deals during July 2020, marking a decrease of 26.8% over the previous month and a rise of 57.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.7% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $6.71bn, against the overall value of $7.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tencent Holdings’ $3.5bn acquisition of Sogou

2) The $2.7bn acquisition of SINA by New Wave MMXV

3) Alpha Investment Partners’ $214.46m acquisition of Huizhou Bike Property Co

4) The $151.32m acquisition of ETA Solutions by SG Micro

5) Han’s Holding Group’s acquisition of Shanghai Han’s Transmission Technology for $147.16m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

