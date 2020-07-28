Total technology industry M&A deals in June 2020 worth $2.68bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 442.03% over the previous month and a rise of 105% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.31bn.

China held an 11% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $24.48bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 41 deals during June 2020, marking an increase of 86.4% over the previous month and a rise of 141.2% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $2.36bn, against the overall value of $2.68bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TCL’s $1.56bn acquisition of Tianjin Zhonghuan Electronics and Information (Group)

2) The $405.16m acquisition of Perfect World by Beijing Dongfu Ruijin Investment Management Center

3) TCL Electronics Holdings’ $211.85m acquisition of TCL Communication Technology

4) The $105.69m acquisition of Guangzhou Skyworth Flat Display Technology by Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group

5) Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group’s acquisition of Guangzhou Skyworth Electronics for $81.24m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

