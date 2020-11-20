Total technology industry M&A deals in October 2020 worth $14.79bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_10_2020_technology_china_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 861.6% over the previous month and a rise of 660.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.94bn.

China held a 17.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $82.59bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 23 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 45.2% over the previous month and a drop of 14.8% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $14.7bn, against the overall value of $14.79bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

2) The $5.59bn merger of DouYu International Holdings and HUYA

3) Sichuan Tequ Mayflower Education Management’s $58.62m acquisition of Dingli

4) The $29.87m acquisition of PP Parking by Tencent Holdings

5) Beijing E-Hualu Info Technology’s acquisition of Guofurui Data System for $22.23m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.