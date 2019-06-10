Total technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2019 worth $1.4bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 40.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 72.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.04bn.

China held a 1.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $89.98bn in Q1 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 34 deals during Q1 2019, marking decrease of 37% over the previous quarter and a drop of 26.1% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 78.9% of the overall value during Q1 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $1.11bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q1 2019 was Taobao (China) Software’s $436.8m stake acquisition of Bilibili.

In second place was the $216.38m stake acquisition of Shenzhen Skyworth Qunxin Security Technology Co by Skyworth Digital and in third place was Danke Gongyu’s $200m acquisition of Hangzhou ishangzu Technology.

The $140.72m stake acquisition of Changsha Ranxing Information Technology by Liepin.com and Jiangsu CAS-IGBT Technology’s acquisition of SMIC Hong Kong International for $112.81m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

