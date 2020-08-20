Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020 worth $4.3bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 81% over the previous quarter and a rise of 10.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.88bn.

China held a 6.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $65.23bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 91 deals during Q2 2020, marking a rise of 111.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 89.6% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 65.2% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $2.8bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TCL’s $1.56bn acquisition of Tianjin Zhonghuan Electronics and Information (Group)

2) The $405.16m acquisition of Perfect World by Beijing Dongfu Ruijin Investment Management Center

3) Jinquan Yuanhe Investment Management and Pingsheng International Financial’s $324.74m asset transaction with Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group

4) The $262.6m acquisition of HUYA by Linen Investment

5) China Telecom Group Investment’s acquisition of Beijing Global Safety Technology for $250.6m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

