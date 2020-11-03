Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020 worth $10.95bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 154.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 204.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.65bn.

China held a 4.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $257.14bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 114 deals during Q3 2020, marking a rise of 12.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 78.1% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 70.02% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $7.67bn, against the overall value of $10.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) New Wave- UK’s $2.59bn acquisition of SINA

2) The $2.1bn acquisition of Sogou by Tencent Holdings

3) Lens Technology’s $1.43bn asset transaction with Catcher Technology

4) The $810m acquisition of HUYA by Linen Investment

5) Samsung Display’s acquisition of TCL Huaxing Optoelectronics Technology for $739m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

