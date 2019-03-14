Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018 worth $2.34bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 66.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 59.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.79bn.

China held a 2.6% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $92.05bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 53 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 60.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 1.9% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 67.1% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $1.57bn, against the overall value of $2.34bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Yonghui Superstores’ $511.28m acquisition of Wanda Commercial Management Group.

In second place was the $492.46m acquisition of Wanmo Acoustics Technology by Total of Electric Shocks and in third place was $293.37m merger of Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing and GTA Semiconductor.

The $158.72m acquisition of Suzhou Huaqi Intelligent Technology by BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings and Urovo Technology’s acquisition of Gainscha Technology Group for $118.11m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

