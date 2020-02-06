Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $2.83bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_china_M&A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 6.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $3.09bn.

China held a 3.7% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $76.38bn in Q4 2019.

Are you happy for law enforcement to use facial recognition? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 57 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 50% over the previous quarter and a rise of 32.6% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 47.3% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.34bn, against the overall value of $2.83bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Guojin Industrial Transfer’s $490.69m acquisition of Shenzhen O-film Tech

2) The $279.16m acquisition of Harmony Core Light (Yiwu) Optoelectronics Technology Co by Tianjin Haihua New Technology Co

3) Wealthbridge Acquisition’s $267.97m acquisition of Scienjoy

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $157.79m acquisition of Hakim Unique Internet by Pingtan Innovation Equity Investment Partnership

5) Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group’s acquisition of Bluedon Information Security Technology for $142.41m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.