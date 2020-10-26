Total technology industry M&A deals in September 2020 worth $1.4bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_9_2020_technology_china_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 63.6% over the previous month and a drop of 21.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.79bn.

China held a 1% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $147.91bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 34 deals during September 2020, marking a decrease of 22.7% over the previous month and a rise of 36% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $1.23bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shenzhen Renxing TechnologyLimited’s $484.35m acquisition of ZTE Microelectronics TechnologyLimited

2) The $413.94m acquisition of Zhongneng Ruitong (Beijing) Technology by Shanghai Bohui Technology

3) Xizang Oriental Qihui Investment’s $144.56m acquisition of Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics

4) The $118.98m acquisition of Super Communication by Qiu Xiaohua

5) Shanghai Zhuoxian’s acquisition of Hefei Lingxi Interactive Network Technology for $69.65m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.