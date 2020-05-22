Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020 worth $2.17bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_4_2020_technology_china_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 8% over the previous month and a rise of 9.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.98bn.

China held a 26% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.35bn in April 2020.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 182 deals during April 2020, marking an increase of 23% over the previous month and a rise of 30.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 36.3% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $786.88m, against the overall value of $2.17bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China CITIC Bank, Cisco Systems, Lenovo Group, Cornerstone Capital. and Shenzhen Songhe Capital Management’s $230m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $141m venture financing of IntelliFusion by BoCom International, CCB International (Holdings), Forebright Capital Management, Sino-US Pan-Pacific Investment, Topping Capital, Tsinghua Holdings Capital, UTRUST Investment Consulting and Walden International Ventures

3) Bank of Communications International (Asia), BOC Yuecai Equity Investment Fund Management (Guangdong), CCB International (Holdings), Forebright Capital Management, Guangdong Yuecai Fund Management, Huachuang Shenzhen Investment Fund, Huakong Foundation Fund, Shenzhen Publishing and Distribution Group, Shenzhen Youbix Sirius Equity Investment Fund Management, Sino-US Venture Capital, Tuojin Capital and Walden International (China)’s $141m venture financing of Shenzhen Yuntian Lifei Technology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $140.92m venture financing of Narwal Robotics by Beijing ByteDance Technology, Dami Ventures, Infore Capital Management and Source Code Capital

5) Shenzhen Cowincapital, Jifu Venture Capital, Safran Investment Fund and Zhejiang Donghai Juhe Investment’s venture financing of Haier Digital Technologies for $133.96m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.