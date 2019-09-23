Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $1.57bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_8_2019_technology_china_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 78.1% over the previous month and a drop of 27.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.17bn.

China held a 23.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.66bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 128 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 2.3% over the previous month and a rise of 4.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 63.8% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1bn, against the overall value of $1.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baidu, Capital Today, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings’ $450m venture financing of Zhihu

2) The $283.16m venture financing of Terminus Technologies by China Everbright Holdings, Jingdong, Keda Xunfei and Wanda Investment

3) Cinda International, Eastern Bell Capital, Hongtai Capital Holdings, Lan Fund, Matrix Partners China, Oriental Fortune Capital and Oriza Holdings’ $100m venture financing of Shenzhen Sky Cloud Supply Chain

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $100m venture financing of Tongcheng Life by Bertelsmann Asia Investments, Engage Capital, Legend Capital and Zhen Fund

5) Oriental Fortune Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group and Shenzhen Guozhong Venture Capital Management’s venture financing of Baiwang for $70.46m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.