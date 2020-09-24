Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020 worth $3.19bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.1% over the previous month and a rise of 29.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.47bn.

China held a 34.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.27bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 126 deals during August 2020, marking a decrease of 25.4% over the previous month and a drop of 17.1% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 74.2% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.37bn, against the overall value of $3.19bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings’ $1.2bn venture financing of Ape coaching

2) The $830m venture financing of JD Health by Hillhouse Capital Group

3) Cornerstone Capital, Gaorong Capital, GL Ventures, IDG Capital, Jinpu Investment Holdings Group and Sky9 Capital’s $130m venture financing of Bicheng Technology

4) The $120m venture financing of Beijing Duwo Technology by SIG Capital Partners, Whales Capital and Zhang Tao

5) Longjiang Fund, Neovision Capital and Shenzhen Kunpeng Yichuang Private Equity Investment Management’s venture financing of Beijing Antiy Network Security Technology for $86.36m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

