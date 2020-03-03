Total technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth $978.54m were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 78.6% over the previous month and a drop of 56.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.27bn.

China held an 11.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.45bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 82 deals during January 2020, marking a decrease of 53.7% over the previous month and a drop of 41.8% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 61% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $596.88m, against the overall value of $978.54m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Axiom Asia Private Capital, DT Capital Partners, Lightspeed China Partners, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Capital and Robert Bosch Venture Capital’s $173m venture financing of Hesai Photonics Technology

2) The $143.88m venture financing of Zhiyun Health by CMB International Capital Holdings, LB Investment, OP Financial, Shanghai Bojiang Investment Capital, SIG Asia Investments and LLLP

3) ADV Partners’ $100m venture financing of Beijing Wanxue Education Technology Group

4) The $100m venture financing of Yunxuetang by Centurium Capital, Jack Ma Yun, Susquehanna International Group and YF Capital

5) Heima Zongheng, Sequoia Capital China Fund and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Dami Online School for $80m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

