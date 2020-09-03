Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020 worth $2.75bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.2% over the previous month and a rise of 18.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.32bn.

China held a 31.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.84bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 162 deals during July 2020, marking an increase of 14.1% over the previous month and a rise of 9.5% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 60.6% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.67bn, against the overall value of $2.75bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKR &Inc, Sequoia China Fund and Tencent Holdings’ $800m venture financing of Hunan Xingsheng Optimal E-Commerce

2) The $495m venture financing of Beijing Missfresh E-Commerce by Abu Dhabi Capital Group, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, Goldman Sachs & Co, ICBC International Capital, Suzhou Changshu Government Industry Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global Management

3) Aplus Capital, BA Capital Partners, CMC Capital Group and INCE Capital’s $141.6m venture financing of KKGUAN

4) The $128.71m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology by CICC Capital ManagementLimited, Korea Investment Partners, NIO Capital, Xiaomi and Yuyue Capital

5) GGV Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s venture financing of Beijing Tiantong Interactive Technology for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

