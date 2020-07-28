Total technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020 worth $2.77bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3.6% over the previous month and a rise of 26.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.19bn.

China held a 30.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.07bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 138 deals during June 2020, marking an increase of 17% over the previous month and a drop of 4.8% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 55.2% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.53bn, against the overall value of $2.77bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) FountainVest Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiantu Capital, Tiger Global Management and Xiang He Capital’s $750m venture financing of Zuoyebang

2) The $282.36m venture financing of Beijing ESWIN Technology Group by Beijing Junlian Capital Management, Haining City Industrial Assets, Haining Juanhu Science and Technology City Development Investment, IDG Capital, Light Source Capital, Riverhead Capital Investment Management, Sunshine Fusion and Lighthouse Capital

3) Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, Jinshajiang Venture Capital, Junlian Capital Management, Shimmer Ventures, Tongcheng Capital, Yilian Capital and Yuanhe Holdings’ $200m venture financing of Suzhou Fresh Orange Technology

4) The $155.08m venture financing of Bicheng Technology by CDB Equipment Fund, Cloud Hui Capital, Gree Venture Capital, Guangwei Holdings, Huaying Capital, IDG Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, SongHe Capital, Walden International (China) and Yaotu Capital

5) BoCom International, China State-owned Enterprise Structural Adjustment Fund and Hongzhao Group’s venture financing of Shanghai Qiniu Information Technologies for $140.98m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

