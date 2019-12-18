Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019 worth $5.01bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2019_technology_china_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 207% over the previous month and a rise of 149.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.01bn.

China held a 38.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $12.88bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 215 deals during November 2019, marking an increase of 29.5% over the previous month and a rise of 62.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 82.9% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $4.15bn, against the overall value of $5.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment ConsultingLtd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment’s $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding

2) The $142.3m venture financing of Medbanks Network Technology by Eight Roads Ventures China, F-Prime, IDG Capital, Tencent Holdings and Wu Capital

3) Joy Capital, Korea Investment Partners (KIP) and Weilai Capital’s $110m venture financing of Car Owner State (Beijing) Technology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $100m venture financing of Shenzhen Green Meilian Technology by Cathay Capital, Grand Flight Investment Management, Joy Capital and Yunmu Capital

5) Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of BossZhiPin for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.