Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019 worth $5.13bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 38.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 29.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $7.29bn.

China held a 20.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.97bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 424 deals during Q3 2019, marking a rise of 20.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 14.6% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 36.5% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.87bn, against the overall value of $5.13bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alibaba Group Holding and Yunfeng Capital’s $700m venture financing of NetEase Cloud Music

2) The $450m venture financing of Zhihu by Baidu, Capital Today, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings

3) China Everbright Holdings, Jingdong, Keda Xunfei and Wanda Investment’s $283.16m venture financing of Terminus Technologies

4) The $224.83m venture financing of Zhongshang Huimin (Beijing) E-commerce by Dachen Venture Capital, Fosun Group and Huaxing Capital

5) 10 Fund, Beijing Jinrui Tongda Technology, IDG Capital, Oriza Holdings, Red Star Macalline Group and Zhang Jinglai’s venture financing of Qi An Xin Technology Group for $210.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

