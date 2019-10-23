Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019 worth $2.61bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 61.3% over the previous month and a rise of 22.04% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.14bn.

China held a 24% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in September 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 151 deals during September 2019, marking an increase of 11.9% over the previous month and a rise of 21.8% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 53.2% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.39bn, against the overall value of $2.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alibaba Group Holding and Yunfeng Capital’s $700m venture financing of NetEase Cloud Music

2) The $224.83m venture financing of Zhongshang Huimin (Beijing) E-commerce by Dachen Venture Capital, Fosun Group and Huaxing Capital

3) 10 Fund, Beijing Jinrui Tongda Technology, IDG Capital, Oriza Holdings, Red Star Macalline Group and Zhang Jinglai’s $210.5m venture financing of Qi An Xin Technology Group

4) The $133.97m venture financing of Beijing Wanlihong Technology by Gree Electric Appliancesof Zhuhai, Xiangcai Securities and Xinhu Zhongbao

5) Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of PeopleSoft Interactive (Beijing) Information Technology for $120m.

