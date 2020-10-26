Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020 worth $2.98bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.05% over the previous month and a rise of 15.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.58bn.

China held a 25% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.93bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 172 deals during September 2020, marking an increase of 43.3% over the previous month and a rise of 13.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 34.9% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $2.98bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CASH Capital (Beijing) Investment Management, Gaorong Capital, IDG Capital, Legend Capital and Huarong International Financial’s $292.54m venture financing of Beijing Eswell Computing Technology

2) The $200m venture financing of Pea Thinking Technology by DCM Capital, H Capital, Innovation Workshop, New Oriental Group and SoftBank Vision Fund

3) DCM Ventures China, Sinovation Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund and XDF’s $200m venture financing of Happy Seed Technology

4) The $200m venture financing of Xingyun Group by C&D Xinxing Investment, Honghui Capital, Jingwei China, Morningside Capital, Pansheng Assets, Shuyuan Capital, Starnah Capital, Taikang Life Insurance, Yinshan Capital and Zhongyuan Capital

5) Beijing Jindi Technology, China Power International Development and Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Construction & Development Group’s venture financing of IntelliFusion for $146.52m.

