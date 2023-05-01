OpenAI’s ChatGPT also uses LLM technology. Credit: SomYuZu via Shutterstock.

China Telecom has entered the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space by releasing its natural language training model to launch own ChatGPT-like service, reported South China Morning Post.

CTYun, the cloud unit of the government-backed entity, is piloting the pre-trained large language models (LLM).

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was launched last November and has since been used by millions, also uses the LLM generative AI technology.

ChatGPT’s launch is believed to be the inflexion point in technology development as leading technology companies race to dominate the AI space.

According to CTYun general manager Hu Zhiqiang, the company could launch the AI offering “in the near future when appropriate”.

Last month, Alibaba launched its LLM, called Tongyi Qianwen.

The technology is already integrated into the DingTalk platform for businesses, and Alibaba also aims to embed it in its Tmall Genie smart speaker.

Other Chinese technology behemoths are competing to release chatbots with comparable features, such as the ability to generate text, images, and video in response to prompts.

Last week, NetEase, which operates in the video game industry debuted CodeWave.

NetEase’s AI offering aims to assist enterprise customers in creating simple software without the need for technical programming knowledge.

Businesses, such as Tencent, SenseTime, JD.com, and TikTok owner ByteDance, have also talked about their plans to either enter the generative AI space or assist their clients in building out LLMs.