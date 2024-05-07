Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre solutions, has announced a partnership with Oracle to accelerate the growth of AI for enterprises.
The strategic collaboration aims to develop hybrid integrated solutions that address data gravity challenges and lessen the amount of time it takes enterprises to deploy next-generation AI services to the market.
As part of the partnership, Oracle will deploy critical GPU-based infrastructure in a dedicated Digital Realty data centre in Northern Virginia.
The deployment will cater to a wide range of enterprises and AI customers, Digital Realty said, helping them to address critical infrastructure challenges.
The GPU infrastructure will also help with challenges being experienced with NVIDIA and AMD deployments, the company said.
“We’re excited to be working with Digital Realty to bring innovative solutions to the market that empower our enterprise customers workloads and their ecosystems to harness the boundless possibilities of AI,” said Patrick Cyril, global vice president, technical sales and customer execellence at Oracle.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall artificial intelligence market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022, to $33bn in 2027, a CAGR of 80%. GenAI will impact every industry and become a catalyst for broader AI capabilities such as machine learning and computer vision.