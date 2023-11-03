China wants to create its first humanoid robots by 2025, and hopes they will be able think, learn and innovate by 2027.
According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country will set new industry standards, develop talent and support new companies in the industry to make sure they achieve its ambitious goal.
China also said it will look into boosting international cooperation in robotics.
China is expecting advancements in motion control, machine-to-human interaction capabilities and environment sensing over the next two years, according to the ministry’s statement.
Shares in China’s robotics companies saw a large surge following the unveiling of its plans.
China, which is currently the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, will be looking to take on the US in the race to humanoid robots. US-based Tesla and Boston Dynamics have been incredibly successful in the robotics field.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Ministry said that its encourgaing companies to use artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics creation.
Experts say humanoid robots will only work if they are safe, capable and affordable. To achieve all that, humanoid robots need a powerful AI.
AI will help robots “identify human emotions” and complete human tasks, according to research company GlobalData’s ‘Robotics – Thematic Intelligence’ report.
The US is the leading country in robotics adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of robotics-related patents, jobs, and deals, according to research company GlobalData.
Meanwhile, China, Japan, Canada and India also maintain significant positions in robotics adoption within the technology industry.
On an annual basis, the number of robotics-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a rise of 26% compared with Q2 2022, according to research published in GlobalData’s Tech in 2030 report.