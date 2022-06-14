China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.1% in May 2022

China’s technology industry registered an 11.1% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.27% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.42% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.21% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 72.63% in May 2022, registering a 14.84% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed an 11.38% share, a decrease of 19.09% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.97%, registering a 1.3% rise from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.07%, up 71.43% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 1.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 153 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 5.52% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 106 jobs and a 29.33% drop. International Business Machines with 64 IT jobs and Qualcomm with 48 jobs, recorded a 24.71% decline and a 140% growth, respectively, while Intel recorded an increase of 109.52% with 44 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.1%, down by 13.13% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.47% share, registered a decline of 24.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.43% share, down 0.94% over April 2022.