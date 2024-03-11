The Chinese Academy of Sciences is undertaking research to understand the benefits of brain surgeons using AI chatbots.
CARES Copilot 1.0 AI chatbot could be used to help answer surgical questions and analyse diagnostic data such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds. The academy also stated that the chatbot was able to examine text and audio as well as images.
CARES Copilot 1.0 was trained using medical journals and papers, as well as healthcare manuals, according to the researchers who worked on the chatbot.
This could help advise brain surgeons in avoiding overly risky surgery.
However, the US-China trade war has limited China’s access to AI hardware which has had a knock-on effect on the development of CARES Copilot 1.0, according to Peking Union Medical College Hospital neurosurgery unit’s chief physician Feng Ming.
“There are obstacles including restricted computing power due to the banned access to Nvidia’s advanced chips,” Ming stated.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“However, we can develop a vertical model with our own characteristics with more high-quality data from top hospitals in the mainland, which is not available for OpenAI and many domestic private companies,” Ming added.
By 2030, AI will be a $909bn market worldwide according to research and analysis company GlobalData in its executive briefing on AI.
Throughout 2024 and beyond, GlobalData expects AI rollout to considerably increase following an initial investment period from companies. However, although AI poses a disruption to healthcare and medical devices, GlobalData expects a slower rollout of AI products in the industry due to its strict regulations and data privacy laws.