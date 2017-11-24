The ghosts and ghouls of Halloween have been put back in their closets for another year. The smoke over the United Kingdom is clearing following Bonfire Night and the United States is polishing off its leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

Next up is Christmas, that merry day that we spent all year waiting for, only for it to pass by in the blink of an eye. During the season of giving, what better to give than the gift of more time?

These handy tech gifts will automate homes, do chores and leave their recipients in peace to work their way through the mince pies and selection boxes this Christmas:

Under the tree (£100+)

Google Pixel 2 XL

How much does it cost? – £799

Average rating – 4 stars

The perfect gift for – Those that can’t bear to be disconnected

What makes it a good gift? – Apple’s new high-end offering will surely dominate sales this winter. Its 5.8 inch display offers a luxury look that few other phones provide. Yet, the Pixel 2 XL also packs a powerful punch, backed by the Samsung Galaxy range’s Snapdragon 835 processor and a superior amount of RAM, at a cheaper price. With a crisp, clear 12.2-megapixel camera, photography buffs have labelled the Pixel 2 as one of the best cameras on the smartphone market. However, it’s the constant users that will get the most out of a Pixel phone, with the Google device offering seven hours of regular use from a 15 minute charge.

Dyson 360 Eye

How much does it cost? – £799.99

Average rating – 4 stars

The perfect gift for – Domestic gods and goddesses

What makes it a good gift? – Hours are wasted each week on domestic chores, but the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner takes the strain off of your schedule and gives your knees and back a rest from reaching for those hard to reach places. Offering twice the suction of any other robot vacuum, the Eye 360 maps your home and get to work cleaning your carpets, before returning to its dock to recharge ahead of its next run-out. Produced by a brand that excels at innovative design, Dyson has built a product that brings a luxury touch to a market with numerous offerings that are far from pleasing on the eye.

Husqvarna Automower 450X

How much does it cost? – £3,100

Average rating – 4 stars

The perfect gift for – Those with (not so) green fingers

What makes it a good gift? – Smart homes are all the rage, allowing homeowners to automate their heating, lighting and appliances effortlessly. Now the garden can be connected too, ensuring a healthy, green lawn without the dirty work. The Husqvarna Automower 450X can mow areas of up to 5,000 square metres with minimal human help. Using built-in intelligence and a GPS navigation system, the Automower 450X leads the way in robotic lawn mowing, handling bumps, slopes and obstructions without issue.

Logitech Harmony Elite

How much does it cost? – £299.99

Average rating – 4.5 stars

The perfect gift for – Someone who has everything

What makes it a good gift? – As tech takes over the home, coffee tables are littered with remote controls, cabinets are filled with smart hubs and companion apps take up valuable space on our smartphones. Compatible with over 270,000 entertainment and smart devices, the Logitech Harmony Elite streamlines the control of your ensemble of gadgets and devices, including TVs, games consoles and smart devices. This nifty remote can be build custom scenarios, which perform multiple functions at once, reducing the need to fiddle with a number of controllers. When you open your eyes, hit the morning button to open your blinds, boil your kettle and turn on the radio, or the movie button to close the curtains, dim the lights, and turn up the sound.

iFAVINE iSommelier Pro

How much does it cost? – £1,299

Average rating – 4.5 stars

The perfect gift for – Impatient wine connoisseurs

What makes it a good gift? – iFAVINE has reinvented the aeration process to produce aged wine in a matter of minutes, providing a priceless gift for the wine lovers in your life. Impurities are filtered out and replaced with purified oxygen, enhancing the smell and taste of your red, white or rose to vintage levels. For those with a specific likes, the machine can be calibrated to provide a bottle that suits specific palettes. Just tap in a few settings and the iSommelierPro does the rest, leaving wine buffs with more time to take in the complex flavours and aromas of their latest creations.

Samsung Family Hub

How much does it cost? – From £1,949

Average rating – 5 stars

The perfect gift for – Forgetful food shoppers

What makes it a good gift? – For those that have a lot of mouths to feed and not much time to source and prepare meals, Samsung’s high-tech fridge serves as the perfect head chef, keeping the kitchen running smoothly at all times. Fitted with three cameras on the inside, the Samsung Family Hub allows you to peek inside your fridge during your grocery shop to ensure that no necessities are left behind and no return trips are required. If wonky-wheeled trolleys, children throwing temper tantrums and time-consuming checkout queues are the bane of your life, ditch supermarkets and shop from home via a 21.5 inch HD built-in screen.

Stocking fillers (under £100)

Tile Style

How much does it cost? – £30

Average rating – 4 stars

The perfect gift for – Serial smartphone losers

What makes it a good gift? – For those that have lost one too many phones, the Tile is a low-cost insurance policy that will do everything in its power to reconnect you with your missing gadget. Just tap twice and your phone will ring. Alternatively, the tile can be attached to just about anything, saving you from last-minute panics as you search for your misplaced keys. When the inevitable happens, boot up the Tile app on your smartphone and see exactly where your missing possessions are located. While the Tile Mate series does a good enough job, Tile’s pro products, the Style and Sport, are louder, can track further and survive under water. Likewise, they also provide a sleeker look to keep your keys looking a million dollars.

Amazon Dash Wand

How much does it cost? – £20

Average rating – 3.5 stars

The perfect gift for – Those that don’t like writing things down

What makes it a good gift? – Amazon is doing away with the shopping list. Simply scan an items barcode with the Dash Wand or tell the Alexa-connected device what you want. It is then added straight to your Amazon basket, allowing you to do your weekly shop on the go. While billed as a grocery device, the Dash Wand works with any product, so long as it’s available to purchase via the digital retailer. Likewise, it also doubles up as a smart hub, allowing you to control your smart kitchen appliances and ask for recipes, making meal prep somewhat easier to manage.

Hydrao Smart Shower

How much does it cost? – €89.90

Average rating – 4.5 stars

The perfect gift for – Bathroom hoggers

What makes it a good gift? – The Hydrao Smart Shower’s primary purpose is to lower your water usage and cut down bills, but it also serves as a handy tool to remind those that lose track of time under hot water that they have things to do and places to be. The showerhead lights up a different colour depending on the amount of water used, providing a visual cue to remind you when it’s time to bring your soak to an end. Use the time saved to keep track of your water consumption and savings via the handy Hydrao app.

Roku Streaming Stick+

How much does it cost? – £79.99

Average rating – 4.5 stars

The perfect gift for – “Just one more” binge-watchers

What makes it a good gift? – The popularity of streaming service Netflix has spawned numerous other services. Now film buffs have to jump back and forth between apps such as Amazon Instant Video, Rakuten TV, Now TV, Google Play and Netflix in search of their favourite flicks. Many valuable minutes are wasted that could be better spent powering through another episode of Stranger Things. The Roku Streaming Stick+ does well to solve this frustrating First-World problem with Roku Search. Simply type in the name of the show or movie that you’re looking for and your Roku setup will search through over 4,000 channels to tell you where it’s available and which service is cheapest. As winter is coming, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the perfect companion during those long, cold days spent under the covers.

