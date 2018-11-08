Mischelle is a staff writer for Verdict. She can be reached at Mishelle.Thurai@verdict.co.uk

Christmas is fast approaching and before we know it, we will be packing up the Christmas tree and decorations and preparing for the New Year. However, we all still have the stressful task of picking the perfect present for our loved ones. So, if you’re looking for Christmas gifts for him in 2018, we’ve got you covered.

Verdict has pulled together a Christmas guide to inspire you. These handy gifts will be suitable for one of the tricker groups to buy for: men. The gifts below are suitable for the tech lover to the foodie. So sit back, grab the mulled wine and let us do the work for you.

Christmas gifts for him 2018: Luxury under the Tree (£100+)

Aventus by Creed



How much does it cost? £170 (50ml)

The perfect gift for those who want to smell amazing

What makes it a good gift? Designed for Creed’s 25th anniversary, the fragrance takes centre stage for whoever is wearing it, turning heads wherever they go. Aventus is inspired by Napoleon Bonaparte: a powerful and political leader. Notes of blackcurrant, Italian Bergamot, and hints of pineapple grace this fragrance. Yet there also flows a woody fragrance mixed with the delicacy of Jasmine blossom. All notes work together harmoniously to create a scent that exudes power and sophistication.

Buy Aventus by Creed

iPhone XS Max

How much does it cost? £1,099

The perfect gift for the person who can never put their phone down

What makes it a good gift? This is a phone that is set to dominate the market, offering a luxury look that may not be found with competitors. The new iPhone XS Max shows off the largest screen on an iPhone to date, with a super retina display. The seven megapixel front camera uses TrueDepth, making this the perfect present for those continuously taking a selfie. There are also two 12 megapixel cameras on the back, one that comes with a wider lens and the other which is a telephoto lens. Featuring HDR, the cameras make this the perfect phone for those who long to be professional photographers.

Buy the iPhone XS Max

Y5 BT Espresso & Coffee Machine

How much does it cost? £210.00

The perfect gift for Coffee Addicts

What makes it a good gift? This is a machine for gadget lovers who also have a severe addiction to coffee. Connected with the Amazon Dash replenishment system, this machine can track your capsule usage and reorder for you, before you run out. This means no online shopping, no nipping out to the shops and, most importantly, a constant supply of coffee. Perfect for those short on time and high on caffeine.

Buy the Y5 BT Espresso & Coffee Machine

Lego Creator: Roller Coaster

How much does it cost? £299.99

The perfect gift for the inner kid

What makes it a good gift? Lego Creator enables you to build an epic rollercoaster. With 4,142 pieces and a dash of nostalgia, relive childhood days by building the ultimate fairground attraction. The set comes with a chain lift model, two trains and even a cotton candy booth. At the end of the build, activate the chain lift to see the rollercoaster come to life and let the 11 included mini figurines enjoy a ride. This is a perfect build for Boxing Day, best accompanied with a cold turkey sandwich!

Buy the Lego Creator Roller Coaster

Polaroid Originals: OneStep+ i-Type Camera

How much does it cost? £149.99

The perfect gift for the retro photography lover

What makes it a good gift? A unique and creative way to experiment with photography, this is an ideal gift for the filter-loving man in your life. It features double exposure, light painting, remote trigger and manual mode. There is also a secondary portrait lens feature, which enables the photographer to get closer to their subjects whilst providing sharp photos.

Buy the OneStep+ i-Type Camera

Christmas gifts for him 2018: Sophisticated and budget friendly (under £100)

Champagne Bruno Paillard’s 2008 Assemblage

How much does it cost? £56.20 (75cl)

The Perfect gift for the fizz lover

What makes it a good gift? For those that like their hands around a flute and enjoy the taste of the finer things in life. This bottle of Bruno Pillard’s 2008 Assemblage hits all the right taste buds, with a blend of 42% Chardonnay, 42% Pinot Noir and 16% of Meunier. Having spent seven years ageing in the cellar, the intoxicating primary aromas of cherries and citrus notes hits you before you even have your first taste. The flavour hit creates the perfect blend of spice and sweet fruits. It’s no surprise that the bottles theme is ‘energy’ as you can taste the lively fusion of flavours. To top it off, Korean artist Bang Hai Ja designed the label incorporating the theme effectively with the design.

Buy Champagne Bruno Paillard’s 2008 Assemblage

House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth speaker

How much does it cost? £59.99

The perfect gift for those who love music but hate wires

What makes it a good gift? The No Bounds speaker is portable, making it easy to take anywhere, even the great outdoors. This is perfect for the summer evenings spent outside with the barbecue (something that feels centuries away). Pair it with another No Bounds speaker to provide stereo sound from a single source, which is great for that New Year’s party. The speaker has been created with sustainable cork to keep with House of Marley’s natural theme. No Bounds boasts a battery life of ten hours, which can be charged from flat in two hours. The sound quality is dynamic, with acoustics suiting any mood or event. It also comes in a variety of colours.

Buy the House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth speaker

Hugo Boss Kimono Bath Robe

How much does it cost? £89

The perfect gift for the couch potato

What makes it a good gift? In a stylish dark blue, this kimono-style bathrobe screams a Netflix and bed day. The design incorporates a piped trim around the neck to the lowest hem, and grey marl sleeve cuffs. The signature Hugo Boos logo is embroidered on the chest in light grey. It is also easy to hang, with a locker loop on the inside collar.

Buy the Hugo Boss Kimono Bath Robe

Apollo 11 Manual

How much does it cost? £29.99

The perfect gift for space fans

What makes it a good gift? For those who have a secret space obsession, or for those that have recently been to see First Man, the Apollo 11 Manual provides a detailed insight into the story of the space mission and the hardware that made it possible. The manual takes readers through the evolution and aesthetics of the Saturn V rocket to how the mission was launched and the re-entry procedure. This goes hand in hand with the Astronomy manual, which is praised by the BBC’s Sky at Night magazine.

Buy the Apollo 11 Manual

Karasuba Iro Ramen Bowl Set

How much does it cost? £39.50

The perfect gift for foodies and kitchen experimenters

What makes it a good gift? This is for those who want to impress family and friends with their culinary skills, and also for those who want to try something different in the kitchen. The set provides everything you need for ramen, including two ramen bowls, ladles and a recipe book. The bowls reflect the name ‘Karasuba Iro’, meaning glossy black. The bowls are authentic, having been imported from Japan. It includes recipes to make ramen noodles, miso ramen and a meal that’s perfect for vegans: spicy vegetable ramen.

Buy the Karasuba Iro Ramen Bowl Set