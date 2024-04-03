Healthcare and technology company Clario has acquired AI company ArtiQ to integrate AI into clinical trials to improve patient experience.
Clario conducts respiratory clinical trials and provides solutions to collect and organise the data from these trials.
Clinical trials create huge swathes of patient data. ArtiQ’s AI models will be integrated into Clario’s solutions to provide more reliable feedback on clinical data instantly.
Clario stated that this could improve the quality and accuracy of the clinical trial as well as create a streamlined experience for the patients taking part.
ArtiQ’s CEO Marko Topalovic will join Clario to lead its overall AI strategy whilst continuing to serve ArtiQ.
Topalovic stated that the acquisition was a “pivotal moment” for ArtiQ.
“Our technology’s integration into Clario’s portfolio not only enhances the quality and efficiency of spirometry data analysis but also marks a sizable step toward minimising the patient burden and improving trial outcomes,” he said.
Alongside ArtiQ, Clario also recently acquired Inofab Health.
While Inofab Health produces ultrasonic sensor spirometer devices, Clario credited its AI strategy as a major motivation behind the acquisition, stating that it intended to completely strengthen its medical solutions to act as a launchpad for clinical trial AI.
“This acquisition reinforces that commitment and ensures we continue to make good on our mission to help our customers transform patient lives around the world,” stated Clario’s chief information and technology officer Jay Ferro.
AI is set to disrupt every industry and business throughout 2024.
In its 2024 predictions for AI, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast a huge increase in the rollout of AI products and tools. This is set to increase as AI becomes more reliable and accurate.
As AI workloads in healthcare and beyond increase, there will be greater demand for optimised semiconductors and data centre infrastructure.
By 2030, AI will be a $909bn global market achieving a CAGR of 35% from 2022.