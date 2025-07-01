vLex serves clients in over 110 countries with tools like Vincent. Credit: Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock.

Canadian legal software company Clio has agreed to acquire vLex, a Spain-based legal intelligence provider, for $1bn, payable in cash and stock.

Established in 2000, vLex, part of Oakley Capital’s portfolio, offers a global legal research platform powered by AI.

It serves clients in more than 110 countries with tools like Vincent, used by numerous legal teams, including Am Law 100 firms, courts, and law societies.

Vincent operates on vLex’s database of more than one billion legal documents, supporting cross-jurisdictional research, audio and video analysis, legal theory testing, and tailored workflows.

Clio CEO and founder Jack Newton said: “For 17 years, we’ve built the foundational platform that enables law firms to operate at their highest potential. With vLex, we’re building on that foundation with technology that understands the substance of the law.

“By bringing together the business and practice of law in a unified platform, we’re revolutionising every aspect of legal work.”

The acquisition, Clio’s largest to date, integrates vLex’s research platform with Clio’s system, used by over 200,000 legal professionals, to combine legal management and research functions.

The transaction, which is expected to close later in 2025, is subject to standard conditions and regulatory approvals.

vLexCEO and co-founder Lluis Faus said: “Together with Clio, we have a bold vision for the future that empowers legal professionals to go beyond traditional research and operational silos, harnessing deeper intelligence and broader impact.”

Goldman Sachs served as Clio’s exclusive financial advisor, with legal counsel provided by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Gowling.