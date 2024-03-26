Cloud management platforms: Introduction

Our global digital landscape is an ever-evolving one, both in personal and professional terms.

As more businesses increasingly turn to Cloud management platforms (CMPs) to streamline their Cloud operations, the marketplace for providers becomes more crowded and the choice more complex.

Any buyer or user interested in CMPs must first understand the key features and advancements that they require for their business. In addition, buyers should research the best Cloud management platforms and how they stack up against the competition.

With all this in focus, our buyer’s guide has been written to provide the insights needed to make an informed decision when selecting a supplier for your Cloud management needs.

Benefitting from our Buyer’s Guide: Professional audiences

Our expert buyer’s guide is designed and intended to be of use to all businesses that rely on cloud infrastructure. These include organisations managing multi-cloud environments.

Professionals, including, but not limited to, IT managers, CTOs, and decision-makers, will also find valuable content.

Though many sectors can use this information, it is of particular value to industries including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Understanding the current Cloud management platform landscape

A cloud management platform is a suite of integrated tools that allow organisations to monitor, manage, and automate their Cloud resources across multiple service providers.

When searching for a CMP, it is important for buyers to be rigorous in their research, during which they should consider the following aspects:

Full integration capabilities

As every company is likely to have an existing digital ecosystem, the need for integration is critical.

All Cloud management platforms should offer seamless integration with various Cloud services and on-premise systems to keep things running smoothly.

With a high level of integration, businesses can ensure a unified management experience and avoid vendor lock-in issues that slow things down.

Advanced automation and orchestration

Cloud management platforms that provide a wide range of robust automation features usually allow more streamlined workflows.

In addition, the time saved by reducing manual intervention is highly valuable.

Cost management and optimisation

Cost management tools are essential for businesses that want to track and optimise Cloud spending.

Optimising your cost management strategy is a key reason to procure the best cloud management platform that aligns with your business requirements.

Online security and industry compliance

Security and compliance are essential components of any cloud management platform.

Buyers should establish and guarantee that their chosen platform adheres to the highest industry standards and most recent compliance regulations.

Features such as identity access management and encryption are key.

Long-term scalability and reliable performance

As businesses grow, they must have Cloud management platforms that can scale alongside that expansion.

In addition to this scalability, platforms should be equipped to maintain performance levels as demands increase, ensuring continuity and reliability for our company.

Leading systems and solutions in Cloud management platforms

As discussed, many things should be considered during a buyer’s Cloud management platform procurement process.

While researching CMPs, it is important to look into some of the leading systems and solutions that currently include:

VMware vRealize Suite

Microsoft Azure Management Tools

IBM Cloud Management and Operations

Cisco CloudCenter Suite

Red Hat CloudForms

Flexera (RightScale)

Morpheus Data

Scalr CMP

CloudBolt Software

Embotics vCommander

BMC Cloud Lifecycle Management

ServiceNow Cloud Management

HPE OneSphere

Turbonomic

Snow Software

Latest technological advancements in Cloud management platforms

Within the world of Cloud technology, many advancements continue to drive change and reinvent the future of cloud computing.

These advancements include, but are not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being integrated to enhance predictive analytics and automate complex tasks.

Containerisation and Kubernetes orchestration are also becoming standard features, allowing for better resource utilisation and application deployment.

Adoption of serverless architectures within CMPs is simplifying infrastructure management and cost optimisation.

Selecting the right Cloud management platform supplier

Selecting the best supplier for your Cloud management platform should be a rigorous process.

Buyers should research and consider providers’ industry track record, the quality of their customer testimonials, and the ability of the CMP to meet their specific requirements and business needs.

Considering the technological advancements discussed previously, it is essential to only consider suppliers who demonstrate a commitment to innovation and customer success as their main focus.

Cloud management platforms: Our conclusion

Procuring the right cloud management platform is a strategic decision for any business.

Ultimately, this is a choice that can significantly impact your organisation’s digital agility and overall efficiency.

By focusing on the key features and advancements outlined in our buyer’s guide, you can ensure that your chosen CMP aligns with your business objectives and delivers tangible benefits for the long term.

References