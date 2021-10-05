US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring declined 12.7% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.64% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 68.39% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 6.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 82.48% in August 2021, and a 6.44% drop over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.52% in August 2021, and registered growth of 52.55%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.19% in August 2021, a 6.12% drop from July 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2021 with an 88.16% share, which marked a 0.05% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 10.78%, registering a 2.29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.91% share and a 50.25% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.1% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.05%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.81% share in August 2021, a 0.18% growth over July 2021. US featured next with an 8.96% share, down 2.17% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 1.55% share, an increase of 10.97% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.18%, down by 2.21% from July 2021. Entry Level positions with a 33.62% share, a decline of 1.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 7.16% share, up 8.63% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month increase of 150%.